Ex FTC Chair Ramirez Joins Law Firm

Former FTC chair Edith Ramirez has joined the law firm of Hogan Lovells as a partner.



Ramirez, who exited the FTC following the election of Donald Trump, will co-lead the firm's antitrust, competition and economic regulation (ACER) practice, as well as have a role in the privacy and cybersecurity practice.



Ramirez will be based in Washington and Los Angeles, while Suyong Kim, the other ACER co-lead, is based in London.



Ramirez chaired the FTC from 2013 to 2017 and was a commissioner before that, having joined the agency in 2010.



“Edith has been a strong presence in the international competition and privacy arena,” said Kim. "Her exceptional experience in policy and enforcement in the areas of antitrust and privacy will marry well with our world class global teams in both areas.”



“I look forward to returning to private practice and to assisting companies as they navigate competition, privacy and data security issues in the U.S. and around the world,” said Ramirez of the new post.



Ramirez exited the FTC Feb. 10.