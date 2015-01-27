Sen. Commerce to Vet Internet of Things

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a hearing on the Internet of Things (IoT), a hot topic in Washington, particularly after it was such a hot topic at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month.

“The Connected World: Examining the Internet of Things" is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Federal Trade Commission Monday released a staff report with recommendations on how to insure the safety and security of personal information in that interconnected Web of communicating devices.

Those included legislative solutions, which the Commerce Committee signaled in announcing the hearing that might not be the best approach.

"Following last week’s Open Internet hearing, this upcoming proceeding will focus on how devices – from home heating systems controlled by users online, to wearable devices that track health and activity with the help of Internet-based analytics -- will be made smarter and more dynamic through Internet technologies," said the Republicans on the committee Web site, adding: "Government agencies like the Federal Trade Commission, however, are already considering possible changes to the law that could have the unintended consequence of slowing innovation."

The hearing was requested by Senators Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).