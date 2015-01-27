FTC Staffers Recommend Minimizing Internet of Things Data Collection

The Federal Trade Commission staff has issued a report on the Internet of things that recommends companies minimize the data they collect and the time frame in which they retain it. It agrees with "many stakeholders" that any specific legislation on privacy and security would be premature, but calls for broad legislation in those areas.

The report makes a number of recommendations for steps businesses can take to protect information in a world of interconnected devices—some 25 billion of them, according to the agency.

“The only way for the Internet of Things to reach its full potential for innovation is with the trust of American consumers,” said FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez in releasing the report. “We believe that by adopting the best practices we’ve laid out, businesses will be better able to provide consumers the protections they want and allow the benefits of the Internet of Things to be fully realized.”

