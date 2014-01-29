Seinfeld Boosts Crackle To Record 25 Million Streams

Sony’s Crackle, over-the-top service, has seen record usage of its original series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with the program getting over 25 million streams.

Consumption of the series, which stars Jerry Seinfeld, has also grown tenfold since season one.

The finale of season three will air on Thursday, Feb. 6 with Howard Stern but more episodes are in the works. Earlier this year Crackle announced that it would be doing a fourth season with six episodes.

Jerry Seinfeld is the executive producer of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row.