‘Seeso’ Sets Commercial Launch

Following a free preview of Seeso, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises’ new OTT comedy channel will officially launch on Jan. 7, 2016, and sell for $3.99 per month.

Seeso is in the midst of a month-long, Web-only free beta period that started Dec. 3. The service, which will start with more than 2,000 hours of original content, will initially be offered on the Web at www.seeso.com, and on iOS and Android mobile devices.

"We think the world needs more laughter, so we put together what we think is the best collection of comedy in one place. Come, seeso for yourself,” said Evan Shapiro, executive VP, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, in a statement.

