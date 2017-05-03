Seeso Has a New Leader

Evan Shapiro has left NBCUniversal and Seeso, the comedy-focused SVOD service he’s been heading, is now being run by Maggie Suniewick, president of NBCU digital enterprises, an industry source confirmed.

Vulture first reported on the changes at Seeso, the service that was launched in January 2016 and sells for $3.99 per month.

Vulture noted that Shapiro had been reporting to Suniewick since last October. Seeso will continue to report to Suniewick, a source said. The publication also cited sources indicating that the future of Seeso was up in the air, and it final fate is in the hands of Suniewick, who reports to NBCU CEO Steve Burke.



