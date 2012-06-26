SecondScreen Networks Partners With Webrangers

In a move that highlights the growing importance of social TV applications in Europe, SecondScreen Networks has announced that it will be working with the Dutch company Webrangers to expand their social TV efforts.

"This partnership expands our ability to deliver synced advertising into the European market, where there's a lot of activity around social TV", says Seth Tapper, founder and CEO of SecondScreen Networks in a statement. "We look forward to working with Webrangers and their clients, as together we will enable brands to complement their TV buys and engage audiences on the 'second screen.'"

The partnership is SecondScreen's first in Europe. As part of that effort Webrangers will use its relationships with European TV producers, networks, and third party social TV app developers, to work with SecondScreen Networks help monetize second screen applications.