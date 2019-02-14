Second T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Hearing Postponed

The House Judiciary Committee hearing on the proposed T-Mobile-Sprint merger has been postponed indefinitely, according to the office of chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.).

It was to have been the second House hearing on the deal in as many days, the first being Wednesday (Feb. 13) in the House. Communications Subcommittee, which went off without a hitch,

The Judiciary hearing has had a complicated history.

It was originally going to be a joint hearing with the Communications Subcommittee, but because of "scheduling issues" was made a separate hearing, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 14), then rescheduled to 2 p.m., then postponed.

The reason cited was the funeral of Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.), who died Feb. 10.