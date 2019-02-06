House Sprint, T-Mobile Hearing Becomes Two Hearings

Due to a scheduling issue with the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, there will be two hearings on the proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

There had initially been a joint hearing with the House Communications Subcommittee scheduled for Feb. 13.

Now, the House Communications Subcommittee hearing will be Feb. 13, while Judiciary will hold a separate Feb. 14 hearing, both at 10 a.m.

In both, T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure are still scheduled to testify, so it will wind up being a two-day affair for them.