House Sprint, T-Mobile Hearing Becomes Two Hearings
Due to a scheduling issue with the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, there will be two hearings on the proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.
There had initially been a joint hearing with the House Communications Subcommittee scheduled for Feb. 13.
Now, the House Communications Subcommittee hearing will be Feb. 13, while Judiciary will hold a separate Feb. 14 hearing, both at 10 a.m.
In both, T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure are still scheduled to testify, so it will wind up being a two-day affair for them.
