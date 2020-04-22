Season Three of ‘Ozark’ Draws 16.4M Viewers: Nielsen

Season three of Netflix's Ozark jumped out to a fast start, attracting 16.4 million viewers in the first 10 days it was available, according to Nielsen’s SVOD Content ratings.

The series, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, nearly doubled the viewership of season two, which is not surprising with viewers stuck at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The new episodes of Ozark had a 10-day average minute audience of 8.7 million viewers, topping Ozark season two, which averaged 5 million viewers.

On its first day of release on March 27, Ozark attracted 975,000 viewers. That compares to first day average audiences of 314,000 for Ozark season two, 280,000 for Tiger King, 536,000 for Orange Is the New Black season seven, and 395,000 for Mindhunter season two.

By the time it reached its 10th day, Tiger King was a legitimate phenomenon, drawing an average minute audience of nearly 19 million people.