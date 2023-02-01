Season 10 of ‘The Blacklist’ Will Be Final One

Season 10 of NBC drama The Blacklist, which begins February 26, will be the final one. The series reaches 200 episodes March 19.

James Spader plays Raymond Reddington.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

In the upcoming season, with Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge–testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix are also in the cast.

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Executive producing with Eisendrath are Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper.

The Blacklist is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television (opens in new tab). ■