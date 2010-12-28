Sears, Kmart Debut Over-The-Top Movie Service

Sears and Kmart are the latest over-the-top threats to pay-TV

providers' video-on-demand businesses.

Sears on Tuesday officially launched its online movie

download service, Alphaline Entertainment, which will let Sears and Kmart

customers rent or purchase movies, including on the same day they are released

on DVD and Blu-ray Disc, provided through digital media services firm Sonic

Solutions.

Titles

currently available to rent or buy from Alphaline include The Town,

Inception, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Easy A, Salt and Legend of the

Guardians.

Under Sonic's multiyear agreement with Sears, the companies will provide

access to Alphaline services through multiple devices including Blu-ray Disc

players, HDTVs, portable media players and mobile phones.

