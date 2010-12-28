Sears, Kmart Debut Over-The-Top Movie Service
Sears and Kmart are the latest over-the-top threats to pay-TV
providers' video-on-demand businesses.
Sears on Tuesday officially launched its online movie
download service, Alphaline Entertainment, which will let Sears and Kmart
customers rent or purchase movies, including on the same day they are released
on DVD and Blu-ray Disc, provided through digital media services firm Sonic
Solutions.
Titles
currently available to rent or buy from Alphaline include The Town,
Inception, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Easy A, Salt and Legend of the
Guardians.
Under Sonic's multiyear agreement with Sears, the companies will provide
access to Alphaline services through multiple devices including Blu-ray Disc
players, HDTVs, portable media players and mobile phones.
