‘Search Party’ Gets Fifth Season on HBO Max

Search Party will see season five on HBO Max. Season four premiered Jan. 14. HBO Max signed showrunners Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss to a two-year overall deal to develop programming for the streamer.

“Charles and Sarah-Violet are the masters of genre-blending and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next!” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “It’s been a joy working with them – they are whip smart, wildly funny and have such a distinctive worldview. We couldn’t be happier that they are continuing to call HBO Max their home.”

Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner.

"We are thrilled that HBO Max has not only given the world a fifth season of Search Party, but also shown this much faith in our partnership with them as we develop new projects for the platform,” said Bliss and Rogers. “Potential titles for upcoming shows include Monkeys Love Manhattan and The Pineapple Predicament. Those aren't actual shows we would ever pitch but it exhibits that we can make up titles if we need to."

The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In season four, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (played by Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to once again become a search party – this time, for Dory.

Search Party is executive produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter and Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media.