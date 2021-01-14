‘Search Party’ Back on HBO Max Jan. 14

Search Party, a comedy with thriller elements, is back on HBO Max Jan. 14. Three new episodes drop that day, then three more Jan. 21, then the final four in season four Jan. 28.

Dory, played by Alia Shawkat, is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself. Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host, and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a cast member in a theme park.

Search Party is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media.

Turning up as guests are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White. Sarandon plays Lylah, the unapologetically wealthy aunt of Chip, Dory’s kidnapper.

Children’s author R.L. Stine has a cameo role.