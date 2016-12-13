Search for BAMTech CEO Underway

The search for a CEO of BAMTech, the Disney-backed technology services and video streaming spin-off of MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM), is underway.

An MLBAM official confirmed a report from Bloomberg that Bob Bowman will step back from his day-to-day running of BAMTech as he returns full time to his position as president of business and media at Major League Baseball, where he oversees MLBAM, MLB Network, and the league’s sponsorship and consumer product businesses. Bloomberg said Bowman will remain on the BAMTech board.

The official added that it’s always been part of the plan for BAMTech, a $3.5 billion company, to have its own dedicated CEO and management team.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.