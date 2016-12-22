Sean Spicer Named White House Press Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has named his senior communications team, which are the folks who will be handling the press contacts with the White House.

Sean Spicer, who is Republican National Committee communications director and has been leading transition team press calls, will be press secretary and assistant to the President.

Jason Miller, who has tag teamed those daily press calls along with Spicer, will be director of communications and assistant to the President. Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications and assistant to the President. Hicks is former Trump campaign press secretary and a transition spokesperson.Dan Scavino, the campaign's social media director, will be director of social media--Trump is a notable tweeter.

Trumps' relationship to the press has been a complicated one given his attacks on journalists and news outlets. He has yet to hold a formal press conference since being elected in November.

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who was thought to be in the running for the press secretary post, was named counselor to the President earlier Thursday (Dec. 22).

