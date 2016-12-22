Kellyanne Conway Named Trump Counselor

President-elect Donald Trump has named Kellyanne Conway counselor to the president.

Conway is a member of the transition team and was Trump's campaign manager.

The transition team described her role as "to effectively message (cq) and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions."

"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," said Trump.

While Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton meant there would be no first woman President, the transition team was pointing to their own glass-ceiling shattering, saying Conway would be the first female campaign manager to help secure the White House for their candidate.

Conway was a frequent guest on cable news during the campaign as she spread the candidate's "make America great again" message. She had also been in the running for press secretary.