‘SEAL Team’ Will End With Season Seven on Paramount Plus

Military drama SEAL Team will conclude following season seven, which will run next year on Paramount Plus. Production starts in early December.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs as they train for, plan and execute high-stakes missions. David Boreanaz stars as team leader Jason Hayes.

Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian are also in the cast.

Produced by CBS Studios, SEAL Team premiered in 2017 and ran for four seasons on CBS and shifted to Paramount Plus in 2021.

“From its four seasons on the CBS Network to its three-season run here at Paramount Plus, SEAL Team has built an incredible legacy that celebrates and honors the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP, content & business operations, Paramount Streaming. “Our thanks to David Boreanaz and the entire cast and crew for bringing this phenomenal and thought-provoking series to life. We look forward to celebrating their work and giving Team Bravo fans a fantastic final season.”

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios.

“When we first heard the pitch for SEAL Team almost seven years ago, I was struck by the producers’ genuine passion to tell authentic stories that honored and celebrated the sacrifice of veterans and all those who serve our country,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Studios. “Since that first meeting, they have not wavered in that mission. The characters, storylines and cast performances have continued to be both nuanced and powerful. Thank you to David, Spencer, Chris, Mark and the entire cast and crew for their partnership, creative vision, and dedication. We are looking forward to an exciting and satisfying seventh and final season.”

Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, David Boreanaz, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen are the executive producers.

“It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country,” said Hudnut and Chulack. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show. We’d like to thank CBS Studios, Paramount Plus and CBS for their partnership and support over the years, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who joined Bravo Team week after week and season after season. While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season seven comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL Team community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”

Boreanaz said he has been “fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew” during his time with the show.

“Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special Ops,” he added. “I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”