SeaChange Powers New HITN Master-Control Center

Spanish-language programmer Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network installed new servers and storage systems from Acton, Mass.-based SeaChange International in its master-control center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, where they are being used to handle both standard-definition and HD playout.

The nonprofit programmer -- its educational, Hispanic-focused programming is carried by multichannel operators Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV and AT&T U-verse TV -- is now operating SeaChange’s Broadcast MediaLibrary servers and MediaClient codecs, which were installed last month.

HITN, a longtime SeaChange customer, also repurposed legacy SeaChange servers for production applications as it upgrades to HD service.

“Given the history of reliability and performance that we enjoyed with our legacy SeaChange platform over the years, making the move to the BML/MCL architecture as we transitioned to HD was a natural decision,” HITN chief engineer Javier Casilimas said in a statement. “The BML/MCL is compatible with our original system, which made the transition particularly seamless. In addition, we are able to continue using the other system in a production capacity.”