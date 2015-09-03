SeaChange Mobilizes for OTT

Indicating more traction for its new “premium” OTT platform, SeaChange International said a yet-unnamed U.S. prepaid mobile service provider has struck a deal to tap in. It marks SeaChange’s first OTT deal in the category.

“During the second quarter, we began to see increased interest from mobile providers looking to add new tiers of service to their bundle, including premium video,” company CEO Jay Samit said Wednesday on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

SeaChange announced Rave late last year, noting then that it had already been picked by BBC Worldwide for its coming BBC Store. Algar Telecom of Brazil is also an announced Rave customer. Samit said SeaChange has four Rave trials underway.

