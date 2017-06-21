SeaChange Helps Blue Ridge Prep for OTT

SeaChange International said Blue Ridge Communications has started its pivot toward OTT delivery to smartphones and tablets following its migration to Adrenalin, the vendor’s multiscreen-capable video backoffice platform.

Blue Ridge is looking to add VOD and linear OTT TV service to its operations in its mid-Atlantic region by late 2017.

That follows work started in 2013 that focused on VOD to set-top boxes.

“It’s critical for Blue Ridge to meet our customers wherever they are—at home or on the go—with a superior entertainment experience. They expect this exciting new dimension and we’re getting ready to deliver it. We’re pleased to evolve our offering across consumer platforms with SeaChange’s single back office,” Mark Masenheimer, Blue Ridge’s VP of operations, said in a statement.

(Photo via Pabak Sarkar's Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 15, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)