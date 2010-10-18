SeaChange Expands International Multiplatform Work

As

SeaChange International launches Adrenalin, its new back office

product, this week at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans, the company

will also be pitching its international experience in delivering content

to multiple screens as an important selling point for the new system,

which is designed to help operators expand their TV Everywhere

initiatives.

At SCTE SeaChange will be

providing on-demand and broadcast streaming demonstrations of its fourth

generation Adrenalin software delivering content settop boxes, iPads,

Android smart phones, PS3 game consoles and other devices.

The

first release of Adrenalin won't occur until early 2011 but in recent

months, SeaChange has also started working with a number of

international operators to provide content to multiple devices,

including U.K. cable operator Virgin Media, where SeaChange's technology

is being used to deliver content to three screens. Other international

companies, including StarHub in Singapore, 3 Italia and Vodacom, are

using SeaChange to deliver content to mobile devices.

These

deployments don't involve the full Adrenalin product but some of these

international operators are planning to deploy Adrenalin and the

deployments show, SeaChange executives argue, that they have developed

workable multiplatform solutions that can be easily upgraded to the full

Adrenalin solution.

"This is something that

is very real," noted Steve Davi, senior vice president of software

engineering at SeaChange. "We are already working with operators to

provide content to three screens."

In the case

of Virgin Media, the U.K. cable operator is using SeaChange's

multi-screen technology and managed service infrastructure for video

delivered on its Virgin Media Player.

Virgin

Media XL TV and broadband customers can watch hundreds of hours of

television programs from ITV, LIVING TV Group, Disney, Cartoon Network,

National Geographic, Discovery and MTV Networks UK & Ireland on

their PCs, laptops and mobile phones.

The new

product has also been designed with an open service oriented

architecture that offers operators an easy upgrade path from SeaChange's

current back office product Axiom to Adrenalin, "without a forklift,"

Davi adds.

The product builds on a number of

SeaChange acquisitions over the last two years, including deals to

acquire the back office provider eventIS, mobile video back office

player Mobix Interactive, and VividLogic, which has solutions for

delivering video throughout the home, Davi explains. "We brought those

technologies together for the Adrenalin product," he said.

SeaChange's

launch of Adrenalin comes at a time when all the operators are looking

to deliver more content to more devices and a number of vendors are

looking to provide them with software and technology for multiplatform

plays.

Just last week thePlatform, a Comcast

subsidiary that is already working with operators to deliver content to

the web as part of their TV Everywhere initiatives, launched a new

platform mpx that will deliver content to all three screens--settop

boxes, PCs and mobile devices.

"The operators

are all looking for ways to deal with the over-the-top challenge and

everyone who is providing back office technology in the TV space is

looking to expand into solutions that will deliver content to PC and

mobile," Davi said.