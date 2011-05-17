SeaChange To Crank Up Ad Insertion with 'Infusion'

SeaChange International is super-charging its ad-insertion platform with the Infusion Advanced Advertising Platform, which the vendor claims will scale to 150,000 insertable channels and more than 5 million ad assets.

The Infusion platform is the company's next generation of ad servers, intended to succeed SeaChange's Spot advertising insertion solution. The new platform is designed to scale to support operators' migration to consolidated regional and national advertising systems that are managed from increasingly Web-centric and virtualized datacenters, according to SeaChange.

Malcolm Stanley, SeaChange general manager of disruptive technology and monetization, said the Infusion Linear Advertising Server is scheduled to ship in late 2011. He added that the company is currently working with multiple customers to confirm product tests and deployments over the next 12 to 18 months.

