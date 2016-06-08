SeaChange Bringing 4K to ‘Adrenalin’ Platform

SeaChange plans to introduce a new release of Adrenalin, its multiscreen video backoffice system, later this month, as well as a new release of Infusion, the company’s linear and VOD ad insertion product, for its OTT-focused Rave platform.

SeaChange has not yet announced the full capabilities of those releases yet, but “one of the key capabilities of the next release of Adrenalin will be 4K TV” as well as a “business management system” that will help customers provide more promotional offers for VOD, Ed Terino, SeaChange’s CEO, said Tuesday on the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings call that provided an update on SeaChange’s product roadmap.

“We currently have a fairly sizable number of installed Adrenalin customers and some of the features and functions that we're putting into the new releases are designed to help our customers drive their own revenues,” said Terino, who replaced ousted SeaChange CEO Jay Samit in April.

Terino noted that all of the company’s video and advertising products will be deployable in cloud or “on-premises” environments.

