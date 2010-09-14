SeaChange Bows New Play-to-Air Systems

SeaChange International has

begun taking orders for what it is calling its "next generation" play-to-air

systems, the new Universal MediaLibrary 7200 and the MediaClient 8200, both of

which expand the company's support for tapeless workflows and the playout of

multiple formats in a variety of resolutions and its use of open standard

formats.

With the introduction of the

two products, SeaChange moves from its proprietary media file formats to

supporting open standard formats, such as MXF and MOVE.

The MediaClient8200 includes

configurations for SD only and SD/HD to ensure seamless migration of analog to

digital. The Universal MediaLibrary 7200 has a 10GigE storage infrastructure

and has Linux-based servers that offer constant access to all drivers with a

massive storage capacity of up 144 terabytes.