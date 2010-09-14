SeaChange Bows New Play-to-Air Systems
SeaChange International has
begun taking orders for what it is calling its "next generation" play-to-air
systems, the new Universal MediaLibrary 7200 and the MediaClient 8200, both of
which expand the company's support for tapeless workflows and the playout of
multiple formats in a variety of resolutions and its use of open standard
formats.
With the introduction of the
two products, SeaChange moves from its proprietary media file formats to
supporting open standard formats, such as MXF and MOVE.
The MediaClient8200 includes
configurations for SD only and SD/HD to ensure seamless migration of analog to
digital. The Universal MediaLibrary 7200 has a 10GigE storage infrastructure
and has Linux-based servers that offer constant access to all drivers with a
massive storage capacity of up 144 terabytes.
