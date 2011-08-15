SCTE, WICT Launch ‘Women's TechConnect' Initiative

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) have launched a new initiative called Women's TechConnect that is designed to encourage the involvement of women in cable industry as engineers and technologists and to help them develop their careers.

"Even though cable has been extremely welcoming to women engineers, the number of women in technical positions is still a small percentage of the overall sector," noted Nomi Bergman, president of Bright House Networks and co-founder of the Women's TechConnect program in a statement. "Women's TechConnect is designed to expand that representation by leveraging the talents, leadership skills and relationships of women technology professionals who have had proven success in the industry."

The Women's TechConnect initiative will pair a group of promising women in technical positions with mentors who will work with them on a one-on-one basis throughout the year, sharing expertise and experiences that will help their careers.

Yvette Kanouff, president of SeaChange International and Women's TechConnect co-founder noted in a statement that WICT and SCTE hope that the program will not only help "address the gender gap that exists in cable engineering."

The effort to expand "the number of women in engineering positions" would also "play a significant role in expanding the industry's technical foundation," strengthening the overall cable industry, Kanouff added.

Women working in technology areas at cable system operators, vendors and programmers are being encouraged to apply for the program with the support of their companies.

Following a selection by a panel of mentors, honorees will be introduced at a reception in conjunction with the WICT Tech It Out event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo and will be paired with mentors throughout Cable-Tec Expo.

Women selected for the program will also receive a complimentary pass to the Expo exhibit floor and a complimentary registration to the WICT Leadership Conference, in addition to membership in SCTE and WICT.

Over the next year, the women will then receive counsel and support from their mentors.

"An important part of this initiative is the commitment that everyone involved shares in making our industry better," noted Cathy Oakes, senior vice president, operations for SCTE in a statement.

Initial nominations for Women's TechConnect will be accepted through September 9, 2011.