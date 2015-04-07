SCTE Tees Up Workshop Topics for Expo

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) said service and network reliability and quality will top the agenda for workshops tied to this year’s Cable-Tec Expo, set for October 13-16 in New Orleans.

The expo’s 35 workshops, headed up by the show program committee chaired by Liberty Global executive VP and CTO Balan Nair, will span five tracks: Business-to-Business Solutions and Energy 2020; Next-Generation Services; Wireless and Home Networks; Wireline: RF; and Wireline: Fiber and Core.

Some anticipated topics for those workshops include network virtualization; cloud-based set-top functionality; migration to all-IP video distribution; over-the-top (OTT) video; opportunities around the Internet of Things (IoT); and how the industry can optimize LTE, public Wi-Fi and wireless home networks.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.