SCTE: Panasonic Shows 3D HD, tru2way

Consumer electronics giant Panasonic is demonstrating prototype 3D HD televisions, along with a range of tru2way-enabled TVs and set-tops, at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, which starts Oct. 28 and runs through Oct. 30.



In its booth, the company is showing its “Full HD 3D” system, which will go to market next year and includes 1080p 3D televisions and a modified Blu-ray Disc player capable of displaying 3D movies. Panasonic has been a leader in driving a 3D standard for Blu-ray, which is expected to be completed next month.



The company has also brought a Full HD 3D Home Theater-equipped tractor trailer exhibit, from its nationwide 3D tour fleet, to Denver to demonstrate 3D for SCTE attendees.



“Panasonic believes that the Cable-Tec Expo, with its more than 10,000 cable industry professional attendees, provides the perfect opportunity for us to highlight the impact of Full HD 3D and to give cable engineering, operations and management leaders the chance to experience first hand the powerful and exciting possibilities of 3D which is anticipated to be widely deployed in 2010, creating new revenue opportunities for the industry,” said Eisuke Tsuyuzaki, Panasonic Corp. of North America’s Chief Technology Officer, in a statement. “It also provides Panasonic with an occasion to demonstrate our commitment to tru2way, including exhibiting our expanded range of interactive cable solutions --- both current and next-generation tru2way digital set-top boxes and the design for a new tru2way digital Set-Back Box which converts VIERA TVs into tru2way capable receivers.”



In that vein, Panasonic is showing a lineup of next-generation tru2way-based broadband cable set-top boxes which offer a smaller footprint and use less power than earlier models. It is also demonstrating tru2way-enabled VIERA Plasma TVs with the NovaTouch system, an touch-based remote control designed to navigate next generation cable program guides, and a prototype of the new tru2way Set-Back Box, which can transform Panasonic VIERA HDTVs into tru2way-enabled receivers.