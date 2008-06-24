SCTE Elects Board
By B&C Staff
The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers announced its 2008-09 officers at the Cable-Tec Expo 2008 in Philadelphia Tuesday.
Elected were:
• Chair: Tom Gorman, Charter Communications, director at large;
• Western vice chair: Frank Eichenlaub, Cisco Systems, region 2 director;
• Eastern vice chair: Nomi Bergman, Bright House Networks, director at large;
• Secretary: Bob Foote, Arris, region 12 director;
• Treasurer: Greg Allshouse, Comcast Cable Communications, region 11 director; and
Additional executive-committee member: Patrick O’Hare, Comcast, director at large.
The other members of the trade group’s board of directors are:
• Region 1 director: Bob Weaver, Cox Communications;
• Region 3 director: Randy Love, Comcast;
• Region 4 director: Bob Macioch, Time Warner Cable;
• Region 5 director: Rick Sullivan, Times Fiber Amphenol;
• Region 6 director: Alex Balander, Charter;
• Region 7 director: Marc Broadnax, Comcast;
• Region 8 director: Harold Kinnel, Ritter Communications;
• Region 9 director: Ken Williams, Cox;
• Region 10 director: Bob Legg, Suddenlink Communications;
• Director at large, Canada: Dermot O’Carroll, Rogers Cable Communications; and
• Director at large: Dick Amell, Time Warner Cable.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.