SCTE Elects Board

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers announced its 2008-09 officers at the Cable-Tec Expo 2008 in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Elected were:

• Chair: Tom Gorman, Charter Communications, director at large;

• Western vice chair: Frank Eichenlaub, Cisco Systems, region 2 director;

• Eastern vice chair: Nomi Bergman, Bright House Networks, director at large;

• Secretary: Bob Foote, Arris, region 12 director;

• Treasurer: Greg Allshouse, Comcast Cable Communications, region 11 director; and

Additional executive-committee member: Patrick O’Hare, Comcast, director at large.

The other members of the trade group’s board of directors are:

• Region 1 director: Bob Weaver, Cox Communications;

• Region 3 director: Randy Love, Comcast;

• Region 4 director: Bob Macioch, Time Warner Cable;

• Region 5 director: Rick Sullivan, Times Fiber Amphenol;

• Region 6 director: Alex Balander, Charter;

• Region 7 director: Marc Broadnax, Comcast;

• Region 8 director: Harold Kinnel, Ritter Communications;

• Region 9 director: Ken Williams, Cox;

• Region 10 director: Bob Legg, Suddenlink Communications;

• Director at large, Canada: Dermot O’Carroll, Rogers Cable Communications; and

• Director at large: Dick Amell, Time Warner Cable.