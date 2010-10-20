SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010: SeaChange, BlackArrow Team On Dynamic VOD Ads
New Orleans -- SeaChange International and BlackArrow are working to
jointly develop a targeted-advertising solution for multichannel video
operators in North America.
The vendors are integrating SeaChange's AdPulse On Demand ad system and Adrenalin video back-office with
BlackArrow's Advanced Advertising System, to help operators more
quickly deploy dynamic VOD advertising.
The joint solution is expected
to be released in early 2011, and the companies eventually plan to add
support for ad delivery to Web and mobile platforms.
