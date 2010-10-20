SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010: SeaChange, BlackArrow Team On Dynamic VOD Ads

New Orleans -- SeaChange International and BlackArrow are working to

jointly develop a targeted-advertising solution for multichannel video

operators in North America.

The vendors are integrating SeaChange's AdPulse On Demand ad system and Adrenalin video back-office with

BlackArrow's Advanced Advertising System, to help operators more

quickly deploy dynamic VOD advertising.

The joint solution is expected

to be released in early 2011, and the companies eventually plan to add

support for ad delivery to Web and mobile platforms.

