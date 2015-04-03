SCTE Braces for ‘Transformational Year’

With two key execs changing gears or leaving, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) is closing in on some key new hires amid what's expected to be a “transformational year” for the organization, SCTE president and CEO Mark Dzuban said.

The tasks ahead include the hiring of a new chief technology officer and a vice president of learning development. Daniel Howard, SCTE’s former CTO, was recently named to the new staff position of SCTE fellow, where he’ll focus on the new International Society of Broadband Experts training brand, and drive alignment between SCTE/ISBE and CableLabs in areas such as wireless, cybersecurity, DOCSIS 3.1, and the SCTE Energy 2020 program.

Dzuban said SCTE has been busy looking at new candidates for the CTO post, and would like to make a decision by this May. He said the aim is to add someone who can help SCTE fill gaps in areas of applied science and knowledge that expands on SCTE’s current skill set.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.