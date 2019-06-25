SCTE Books Tech Writer David Pogue for Cable-Tec Expo

Looking to add a little star power to its speaking lineup at the Cable-Tec Expo this fall, SCTE•ISBE has announced the booking of tech author and TV host David Pogue.

The longtime New York Times columnist, and an Emmy winner for his tech correspondent work on CBS Sunday Morning, Pogue will speak at the event’s Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The 2019 Cable-Tec Expo is slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. It’s the last stop in the Big Easy for Cable-Tec Expo before it embarks on a 10-year rotation that will include multiple engagements in Denver and Atlanta, as well as stops in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

With the NCTA’s shelving of the The Cable Show (aka INTX) in 2016, Cable-Tec Expo has emerged as the cable industry’s marquee conference event. And with the wireless industry’s marketing push behind 5G broadband, Cable-Tec Expo will certainly be a key asset in the cable industry’s quest to brand its own next-generation broadband technologies (aka “10G”).

“With his unique blend of subject matter expertise and personality, David Pogue has guided consumers through one of the most transformational technology periods in history,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “As our industry accelerates toward the goal of 10G services, we all can benefit greatly from David’s insights into technology disruption and the benefits for our customers.”