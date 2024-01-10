Scripps Signs on With AI Advertising Startup Waymark

AI TV advertising startup Waymark has added station group E.W. Scripps to its growing list of client wins.

Scripps will now deploy the technology to its 61 network affiliates in 41 markets.

Waymark's generative-AI software tool automatically produces TV commercials and voiceovers for clients using already created assets, lowering a key barrier to entry for smaller advertisers looking to reach audiences via broadcast TV.

The startup's tools have already been deployed by Spectrum Reach, Fox owned-and-operated stations, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group and Morgan Murphy Media.

“After a successful pilot test program across five of its owned-and-operated stations, we’re thrilled to roll out our gen-AI video platform across all the Scripps stations nationally,” says Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern, in a statement. “Waymark’s instant, fully customized commercials, plus Scripps’ wide distribution, will open the door to premium video advertising for millions of businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have had the budget, time or know-how.”

Added Brian Norris, executive VP and chief revenue officer for The E.W. Scripps Company: “Everything we do must be in the best interest of our audiences and our clients and their needs. The rapid and dramatic advancements in technology allow us to service clients in real time. We aim to be nimble, move quickly and help brands reach audiences to scale beyond social media origins.”