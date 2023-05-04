Gray Television Deploys Waymark AI-Based TV Commercial Production Platform Across Its National Station Footprint

Gray Television has become the first major broadcast station group client for Detroit-based Waymark, the maker of a generative-AI software tool that automatically produces TV commercials and voiceovers for clients using already created assets.

Atlanta-based Gray Television, which operates 113 stations reaching 36% of the U.S., said it will deploy Waymark's solution across its national footprint. Waymark already announced a deal with Charter Communications’s advertising sales arm, Spectrum Reach, earlier this year.

Next TV witnessed a demonstration of Waymark’s technology at NAB Show in Las Vegas two weeks ago. Creating a prototype commercial for a local coffee shop, the artificial-intelligence tool was able to scour the internet for the business’ website and any other associated marketing material, creating a serviceable 30-second spot for the coffee shop within minutes that could be sweetened and customized as needed.

Waymark, which was founded by CEO Alex Persky-Stern 13 years ago and has been privately funded with $4.5 million, according to Crunchbase (opens in new tab), markets the tool to clients like Gray with the pitch that it will open up TV advertising to smaller clients who don't have the resources and know-how to create their own commercials.

“Waymark’s easy-to-use platform is helping us bring a bigger focus to video marketing in local markets,” Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO of Gray Television, said in a statement. “In return, we’ve been able to produce video at a higher rate and our sales reps have found a great deal of success in utilizing the tool. We’ve already been fortunate to see the benefits of Waymark’s platform throughout our organization nationally.”

Added Persky-Stern: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out across the nation with Gray Television’s market-leading local broadcast stations. Our AI-video platform is allowing local advertisers the opportunity to create customized, high-quality commercials in record time and at very affordable rates.”