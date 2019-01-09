Scripps Renews NBC Affiliate Deal

E.W. Scripps said it has reached a multi-year affiliate agreement with the NBC broadcast network. Terms were not disclosed.

The agreement, effective Jan. 1, covers WGBA in Green Bay, Wis.; WTMJ in Milwaukee; KJRH in Tulsa, Okla.; WPTV in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and KSHB in Kansas City, Mo.

“We are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with NBC,” said Scripps’ president of local media Brian Lawlor in a statement. “Together our stations are able to serve these local communities with the news, information and entertainment they are seeking.”