Scripps Plans TVUPack Deployments

Scripps Media has inked a exclusive deal to deploy TVU Network's TVUPack portable cellular uplink systems at its stations covering 19 markets in the upcoming months. The station group is making the move as part of an effort to boost the amount of content its newsrooms can bring in from the field and to make it easier to better share live content across its stations.

Prior to the purchase, Scripps ran two tests of several cellular uplink products and eventually selected TVU based on "its strong picture quality, high resiliency and ease of use in the field," the companies noted in making the announcement.

"TVUPack has proven to be a valuable tool for our news departments to deliver live and non-real-time video content across our television, Web and mobile platforms," said Michael Doback, vice president, engineering, Scripps Media. "With TVUPack, our stations will have the ability to deliver more content from more diverse locations than ever before."

In making the announcement, Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks also noted "hundreds of customers" had adopted their lightweight backpacks as an alternative to more expensive satellite and microwave TV trucks.