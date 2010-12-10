Scripps Networks Deploy Miranda Graphics

To streamline its graphics workflow, Scripps Networks has completed the installation of the Miranda Vertigo XG graphics system at its Knoxville, Tenn., facility, where it is now being used by the HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and Great American Country channels.

"We needed a smarter solution for graphics, which would integrate tightly with our traffic, promotion, asset management and automation systems," said Peter Franks, director of design and motion services at Scripps Networks, in a statement. "With the Vertigo Suite workflow tools, multiple graphics layers and tight integration with our automation, Miranda's Vertigo XG has enabled us to deliver the more complex graphics we need without having to add headcount to our graphics steam."

Franks also noted that "this graphics automation saves us a considerable amount of time" because they can build graphics "from a spreadsheet full of data, which automatically populates After Affects files and graphic template fields."