Scripps Names Pineda GM of Corpus Christi Stations

The E.W. Scripps Co. appointed Ramon Pineda as VP and general manager of its stations in Corpus Christi, Texas, effective June 29.

Pineda, who had been president and regional director for Univision, leading news and sales teams in Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Raleigh, will be in charge of KRIS-TV, Scripps’ CW station, and independent KDF-TV.

Ed Fernandez, Scripps’ VP of operations, local media, had been serving as interim GM and VP.

“Ramon is a highly skilled broadcast leader whose vast industry experience and dedication to serving the community make him an ideal candidate to lead our Corpus Christi operations,” said Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “I’m thrilled to have someone with Ramon’s talents joining Scripps.”

Before his last post at Univision, he held senior roles at its stations in New York, and Arizona. He previously held posts with Telemundo and Caballero Spanish Media.

“I am thrilled to bring my experience serving Hispanic America to the team at KRIS,” said Pineda. “I look forward to helping the station further expand its audience and deepen its commitment to the Corpus Christi community.”