Scripps Lights Up OTT Video Streaming Service

Scripps Networks Interactive has launched ulive, a "digital lifestyle video site and distribution platform" that provides access to a video streaming library from the company's stable of cable channels — HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country — plus more than 70 new original series from Scripps' "talent and social media stars and bloggers."



In a different twist, ulive is offered to anyone with a broadband connection, not just pay-TV customers.



Scripps debuted the non-authenticated service on Thursday, stressing that the curated approach will help it reach current and new audiences. Ford Motor Company is the site's initial sponsorship partner.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.