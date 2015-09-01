Scripps Goes Live With Anvato

Anvato said it is powering the recently launched live TV Everywhere offerings for several Scripps Networks Interactive channels, including HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY Network.

Anvato said its Media Content Platform (MCP) is handling live streaming as well as dynamic ad insertion/ad-replacement for the brand-specific TVE sites for those Scripps-run networks. MCP is Anvato’s streaming system that runs on off-the-shelf hardware and uses the Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) format to deliver video streams to a wide range of platforms.

