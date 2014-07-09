Scripps Expands Matrix Deployments

Matrix Solutions has announced that the E.W. Scripps Company will expand the use of its media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software to all 21 Scripps television stations.

Scripps will also join Matrix Solution’s Digital Media Development Partner program and work with the vendor to improve its software offering. Based on this partnership, system enhancements will be available as an add-on module as well as a stand-alone product for all Matrix customers.

“As an existing customer, we have come to value our relationship with the Matrix Solutions team,” Scripps chief digital officer Adam Symson said in a statement. “We look forward to being a part of the Digital Media Partnership program and the direct impact of advancing digital advertising sales solutions.”