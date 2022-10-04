Scripps Expands Channel Piracy Protection
First U.S. outlet to join IBCAP, the global anti-piracy coalition
The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) (opens in new tab) has signed on its first U.S. client, E.W. Scripps.
IBCAP will start providing anti-piracy protection to Scripps’s suite of channels comprising Bounce, Bounce XL, Court TV, Defy, Grit, Grit Xtra, Ion, Ion Mystery, Ion Plus, Laff, Newsy and True Real.
IBCAP monitors channels offered over set-tops to shut down unauthorized use of their clients’ content.
Scripps said it already has “robust” content protections and will be expanding those.
“By joining IBCAP, we are enhancing our content protection strategy by leveraging IBCAP's lab and know-how to shut down unauthorized providers of our content,” Dave Giles, senior VP and deputy general counsel for Scripps, said in a statement.
Giles added that the company is particularly interested in protection from multicultural-focused pirate services. ▪️
