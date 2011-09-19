Scripps Consolidates Digital Operations

The E.W. Scripps Company has reorganized its digital operations and put all its digital and mobile businesses at the company's newspapers and TV stations into one organization.

The new unit will be headed by vice president, chief digital officer Adam Symson, who will report to Scripps president and CEO Rich Boehne.

Symson will continue to be based in Cincinnati, where he will work with both corporate executives and the heads of digital operations at the company's 13 daily newspapers and ten television stations.

"We're reorganizing and focusing our resources to ensure that our digital-platform consumers and advertisers in Scripps markets across the country are offered the very best products and services," noted Boehne, in a statement. "This new structure will result in better products, faster development, more efficiencies and improved financial performance while staying true to the Scripps mission of building value through enterprise journalism and public service."

Most recently, Symson had been vice president of interactive for the Scripps television division, where he has helped the company's stations develop the design, content and business models for their web sites. Among his more notable efforts was the announcement less than two weeks ago that Scripps would be the first station group in the country to offer group-wide live streaming through mobile apps.

"We have very talented people running the interactive activities at our newspapers and TV stations, and I'm eager to spur the kind of collaboration that gets real results," said Symson. "We'll continually improve our current news sites and apps while also pursuing a few initiatives that aren't tied to our core businesses. We have the drive and the people to tackle big ideas, and I think this combined organization will help Scripps make a lot of noise in the digital arena."