Scripps Chief Lowe Could Land $91.6M Payday in Discovery Deal

Scripps Networks Interactive CEO Ken Lowe could receive a $91.6 million windfall from the pending merger with Discovery Communications, according toSecurities and Exchange Commission documents.

Discovery agreed to purchase Scripps in adeal valued at $14.6 billion in July.The deal is expected toclose in early 2018.

According to SEC documents, Lowe would receive a total award of $91.6 million after the deal closes, including $19.98 million in cash severance, $37.39 million in equity, $9.1 million in pension enhancements and $24.9 million in tax gross up.



For more, go to multichannel.com.