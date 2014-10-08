Scripps Acquires WeatherSphere

The E.W. Scripps Co. has acquired weather-related mobile app provider WeatherSphere, as part of a push to expand its already expansive weather coverage and offerings.

Terms of the deal were not released.

“For decades, the people in our communities have tuned in to our television stations for weather coverage both during emergencies and on an average day,” said Adam Symson, chief digital officer for Scripps in a statement. “Acquiring WeatherSphere lets us secure that relationship with an entirely new generation of consumers seeking a way to get weather information wherever they are.”

The WeatherSphere portfolio will expand the Scripps national digital footprint and complement StormShield, its existing paid weather app.

In addition, the deal will also help WeatherSphere expand its operations and development efforts.

WeatherSphere founder and CEO Raghav Gupta will continue to run the company’s teams from its Mountain View, California operations.