Screen Media Ventures create ‘The Film Exchange’

Starting in March, broadcasters will be able to order films, specials, and series from the largest consortium of independent producers ever assembled, according to Screen Media Ventures, the company that is launching the service.

The Film Exchange allows broadcasters to purchase films through an online subscription-based service as-needed, allowing them to select individual pictures for their explicit audiences.

“With a subscription to The Film Exchange, broadcasters can select motion pictures from a vast array of choices in all genres with the stars that make the most sense for their program schedule in their specific market,” said Joe Kovacs, president and CEO of Screen Media.

The launch of the program is being led by Rob Corona of Brightlight Entertainment and Dan Mulholland of Delta Television Group. The first sales to television stations in the U.S. are expected to begin as early as March 2009.

Screen Media is an independent supplier of movies to U.S. and international broadcast and cable markets, home video outlets, and new media sites.