SCP Worldwide Secures World Cup Distribution

New York-based SCP Worldwide secured a series of distribution deals for the series of South American qualifying matches for the 2010 World Cup that feature big draws such as Brazil and Argentina.

SCP signed a financial partnership and a new-media distribution deal with JumpTV and inked straight distribution deals with satellite providers DirecTV and EchoStar Communications' Dish Network and cable pay-per-view service In Demand.

SCP also cut a deal with ESPN Deportes that will see ESPN’s Spanish-language network produce the games and air 14 of them, as well.

The deals will make the package available in 70 million U.S. television households and to 60 million broadband customers.

Pricing for PPV packages will be determined by each individual provider.

SCP is headed by former Madison Square Garden chief Dave Checketts, who now owns the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.