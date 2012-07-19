ScienceLogic Upgrades NetApp Support

ScienceLogic has upgraded its data center and cloud management platform with improved support for NetApp, which is a leading supplier of data management and storage solutions. ScienceLogic is billing the improvements as offering "the industry's most comprehensive and automated management and monitoring support for NetApp Storage."

The improvements are designed to provide users with tools that can help them better pinpoint issues with their NetApp storage systems and reduce downtime.

The latest upgrade also enhances ScienceLogic's existing monitoring capabilities for NetApp's FlexPod reference architecture, providing a single solution to monitor all the components that make up the FlexPod.

"Data is only important if you can understand what to do with it," said Jeremy Sherwood, product manager for cloud, virtualization, and storage management at ScienceLogic in a statement. "For monitoring and management tools, data collection is a given. The true value for our customers is our ability to put the data in context and make it actionable and meaningful, not just for IT operations but also for the business. The ScienceLogic NetApp management solution is unique because it automatically and intelligently discovers, maps, and monitors all storage infrastructure components and then aligns those components in relationship with each other and to specific IT services and customer impact."