Schurz Selects IB, TownNews for Digital Publishing

Schurz Communications will be using a combination of digital publishing products and services from Internet Broadcasting Systems (IB) and TownNews.com for its TV, newspaper and radio properties.

IB and TownNews.com have formed a partnership to combine their technologies and services. As part of that alliance, they will work together to make their platforms interoperable, offer better ways to share content and expand their mobile and other capabilities.

"In selecting the technology that will support the next phase of Schurz's digital growth and innovation, the ability to fully leverage content, data and workflow efficiencies across all of our properties - and with other media partners - was paramount," said Kerry Oslund, Schurz Communications' VP of digital media in a statement. "The IB-TownNews.com alliance meets the unique needs of broadcast and print publishers while removing the barriers that typically disrupt the free flow of information across platforms. We are excited to be at the center of this innovative partnership."

As part of the agreement with Schurz, IB will serve as the digital platform for Schurz's six TV broadcast news sites plus other specialty sites, and TownNews.com will provide the digital platform for Schurz's newspaper and radio sites.

IB and TownNews.com also plan to work together to offer combined services to other publishers