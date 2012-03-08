Schmidt Pitches Vision of Connected Future

Google Chairman Eric Schmidt brought his vision of an

evolving collective Internet consciousness -- and conscience -- to the National

Press Foundation awards dinner in Washington Wednesday night. He advised

broadcast journalists to "hang out" with their audience on Google

Plus, and took aim at Web site filtering and blocking, points Google has pushed

for months in Washington on the issue of online piracy.

Speaking briefly about his vision of an Internet-connected

future, Schmidt evoked Star Trek

(original and "Next Generation"), talking about a future of

holographic technology that would allow people to visit places remotely

"as if they were there" and of the World Wide Web as "more than

a network of machines," but instead a "network of minds" that is

evolving into a collective, global conscience, a "Borg" for good, as it were.

He pointed to the way people came together after the Japan earthquake.

"With information comes power, and with power comes

choice," he said. "Smarter, resourceful citizens will demand more

ethical, responsible behavior for all of us."

But Schmidt said there are going to be some obstacles to the

collective good he envisions. The Internet is not a utopia, he said. "It

reflects humanity, the good as well as the bad." That is the point he has

made on Capitol Hill in defending the fact that pirated content sites show up

on Google searches for movies and TVs. That, he has argued, is showing the

world as it is.

He made that point to the media companies in attendance

Wednesday night in detailing some of those troubles in the digital paradise

that could be. "I worry about governments filtering information they fear

or they inhibit."

He said it was easy to see their logic, but asked where the

line gets drawn. He cited Egypt's attempts to close down the net, and

subsequent in other countries to build walled Internets, a balkanized Web that

shows different people different information and nobody knows what they don't

know.

He said it is better to find the criminal than block his Web

page, the argument Google was making in battling the Website-blocking

provisions in antipiracy legislation Google helped block in the last Congress.

Schmidt warned that if filtering technology will only get

better: "I think there is a very real possibility that we could end up

living in a society that silently deletes our voices, our thoughts and our

culture."

He said cybersecurity is another one of those troubles in paradise.com.

"The Internet was built without criminals in mind," he said, so vulnerabilities

in the net's design will exist for another decade.

The third problem has to do with privacy. "The fact

that there is no delete button on the Internet forces some very difficult

decisions we never really imagined." He said the principal tension in the

privacy debate is between the public's right to know and the "very

important" right of individual privacy.

Schmidt ended on a positive note, saying the truth would

ultimately win out. "The future can be delayed," he said, "but

it cannot be denied." He ended with a pitch for broadband deployment,

asking the journalists in the room to commit to helping get to a connected

future faster, and fight for information as an inalienable, global birthright.

Asked after the speech how surfers could be attracted to

journalism on the Web rather than the online gaming and socializing that seems

to dominate, he said education, learning how to read and think, is the best way

to counter the "interrupt-driven" world that he conceded he has

helped create and that is "taking us away from deep reading and deep

thinking."

He also put in a plug for Google Plus, Google's new policy

of treating account users as a single entity across its various platforms, a

move that has raised data sharing concerns on Capitol Hill. Asked how

journalists could make best use of Google Plus, he pointed to "hangouts,"

which are ad hoc video networks. "If I were a broadcaster here, I would

try to figure out a way to do hangouts with my fans."